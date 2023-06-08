Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE UE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 26,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,014. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.