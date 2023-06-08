USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $692,338.65

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $89.61 million and approximately $692,338.65 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,344.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.65 or 0.00423794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00114565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00036310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

