Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entergy were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.28. 769,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

