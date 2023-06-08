Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $113.29 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

