Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $46.39 on Monday. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $437.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.