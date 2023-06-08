Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

ESGV stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,861 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

