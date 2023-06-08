Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lowered by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VWO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.75. 4,600,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,908,433. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.81.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.