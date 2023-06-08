Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $151.42. 16,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $152.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

