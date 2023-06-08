Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $82,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 385,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period.

VOT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $196.12. 23,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day moving average is $189.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

