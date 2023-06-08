Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,502,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 776,266 shares during the period.

VTIP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 897,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,882. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

