Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,523 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $57.96. 1,011,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1523 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.