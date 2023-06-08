Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 685,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,539. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $95.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.