Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $195.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VEEV. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.65.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $188.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,878. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after buying an additional 283,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

