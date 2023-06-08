Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.97 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $173,892.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

