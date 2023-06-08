Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,783 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,290,498. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

