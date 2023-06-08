Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,750 at Berenberg Bank

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 1,750 ($21.76) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.62) to GBX 1,590 ($19.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.72) to GBX 2,280 ($28.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of Victrex stock traded down GBX 20.19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,542.81 ($19.18). The company had a trading volume of 76,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,579.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,678.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,858.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,479 ($18.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.28).

Victrex Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,228.92%.

In related news, insider Martin Court purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,412.23). In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,412.23). Also, insider Ian Melling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($18.87) per share, with a total value of £15,180 ($18,871.21). Insiders have purchased 1,609 shares of company stock worth $2,450,085 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Victrex

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.