Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NCV stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
