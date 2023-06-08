Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NCV stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCV. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.