Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Quantinno Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Visa by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,365,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

NYSE V traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $223.09. 4,337,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

