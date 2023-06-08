VVS Finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $103.68 million and $436,162.63 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,663,769,407,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,463,010,724,475 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

