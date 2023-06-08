Walken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.07 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $2.01 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Walken has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,435,347 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

