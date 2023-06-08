WAX Price Tops $0.0483 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $160.09 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,994,892,083 coins and its circulating supply is 3,313,388,095 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,994,668,437.7918344 with 3,313,164,451.2502823 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.047559 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,357,338.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.