Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 141 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

