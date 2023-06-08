Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 4,571 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,457.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

