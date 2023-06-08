Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 90 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $202.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a 200-day moving average of $209.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

