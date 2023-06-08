Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,324 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,468,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.
Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $263.60 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
