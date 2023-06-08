Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,324 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,468,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $263.60 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

