Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $792.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $666.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.40.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

