Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

