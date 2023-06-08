Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 5,299 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $92.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

