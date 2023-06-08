Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 241.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

