Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

