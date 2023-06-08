Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 374 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 385.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $337.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.94 and a 200-day moving average of $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

