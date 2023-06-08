Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Reduced by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,582 shares during the period. Webster Financial makes up about 1.2% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 592,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,028. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

