WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,320,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $498,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,896. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

