Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $800.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $792.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $666.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

