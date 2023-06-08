Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.38). 96,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 278,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.20 ($0.38).

Wentworth Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.41. The stock has a market cap of £53.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

