Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.67

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $5.81. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 123,276 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

