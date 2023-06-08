Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($48.73) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,891.25 ($48.37).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,336 ($41.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,129,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,327. The firm has a market cap of £6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,452.94, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.92) and a one year high of GBX 3,383.79 ($42.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,188.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,978.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whitbread Company Profile

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.66), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($217,795.57). 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.