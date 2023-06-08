WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
NYSE WYY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,761. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06.
About WidePoint
