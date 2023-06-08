WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSE WYY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,761. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

