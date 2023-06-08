Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.98. 145,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,245,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Specifically, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 6.2 %

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 279.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 163.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Stories

