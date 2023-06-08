WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.27 million and $4.64 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003396 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007865 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020646 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
