WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.27 million and $4.64 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007865 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02832368 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

