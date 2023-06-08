WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $55.42

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.42, but opened at $53.82. WPP shares last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 11,510 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of WPP

WPP Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.