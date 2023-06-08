WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $55.42

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.42, but opened at $53.82. WPP shares last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 11,510 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
