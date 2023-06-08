Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Tops $0.0529 on Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $32,551.90 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,084,467,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,084,414,406 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05118018 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $82,937.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

