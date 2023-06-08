Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Wynnstay Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WYN stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 464 ($5.77). The company had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 439.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 516.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 416.55 ($5.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 658 ($8.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £104.63 million, a PE ratio of 572.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.43), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,886.57). 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

