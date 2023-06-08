Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 424,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 740,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $931.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of -0.26.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

