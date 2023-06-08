xSUSHI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,028.52 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $15,028.52 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003710 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

