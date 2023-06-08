Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 426.20 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 424.60 ($5.28). Approximately 691,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 886,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418 ($5.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($6.86) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £841.13 million, a PE ratio of 866.53 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 385.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 387.37.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

