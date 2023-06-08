Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $404.00 million-$407.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.57 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NYSE YEXT traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 27,207,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,604. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 46.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

