York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Down 2.8%

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

York Traditions Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

York Traditions Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.