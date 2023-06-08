Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $147.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.11.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.