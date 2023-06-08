Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $147.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.11.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.