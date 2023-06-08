Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $224.57. The stock had a trading volume of 185,302,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,728,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

