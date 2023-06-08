Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50.
Tesla Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $224.57. The stock had a trading volume of 185,302,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,728,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
